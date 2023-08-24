'Outstanding achievements' as The Academy Selsey students open GCSE results

The headteacher of The Acadmey Selsey has described the ‘outstanding achievements’ as students opened their GCSE results this morning (Thursday, August 24).

Headteacher Jo Ford said: "We are proud of all of our students and are pleased to recognise some outstanding achievements, particularly in Maths where we have seen some significant improvements across the school in all grades."

One of the most heartening aspects of this year’s results, the schools said, is the significant progress made by disadvantaged students. A spokesperson for the school said: “Despite the additional obstacles they have faced, these students have showcased their resilience and determination by narrowing the achievement gap. This accomplishment speaks volumes about The Academy Selsey and its ACE programme who support these young people providing equal opportunities for all its students, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

"Seeing our disadvantaged students bridge the gap is truly inspiring,” Jo added, “It's a testament to our belief in every student's potential and the dedication of our entire school community."

From left: Izzy Oliver, Sarah Walford and Holly Sharp celebrate after opening their results this year

Students Ben Andrews received a special mention after being awarded eights and nines across maths, English, and science.

"Not only has he been an excellent head student, he has led by example in achieving the highest grades in the school. His success is mirrored in English by our other head student, Scarlett Riddle-Powell, showing her natural ability with English literature at a Grade 9,” Jo added.

The Academy has not just seen successes in the core subjects but is also celebrating its ‘excellent linguists’ — Leah Adsan, Emily Rey-Barreiro, and Katelyn Hagel, all achieved 8's and 9's

Another cause for celebration came from students who smashed their targets. Ryan Muller, Katelyn Hagel, and Clementine Prince averaged in excess of a whole grade higher across the board.

Schools minister and MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, Nick Gibb said: “Pupils receiving their results today should feel very proud. I want to congratulate them all and give my thanks to the hardworking teaching staff that have helped them throughout this period.

“Today’s results are a testament to this Government’s longstanding work to drive up standards and expanding opportunities for all in our education system.