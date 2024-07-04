'Outstanding' Midhurst nurse named 'rising star' in annual awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nurse from Midhurst has been named ‘Rising Star of the Year’ at a prestigious yearly award ceremony.

Adam Carter, from Midhurst, was one among dozens of nurses recognised at this year’s Guy’s and St Thomas’ annual awards, which recognises the outstanding work of staff members from across the hospital trust.

Mr Carter, from Midhurst, works as a clinical nurse specialist in the Surgical Ambulatory Care Unit at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. He joined the trust in 2019, as a newly qualified nurse and worked his way up to a senior role, and has been widely praised by patients and managers for his approachable and supportive nature.

Now in its eighth year, the awards received almost 600 nominations across 26 categories, with staff members receiving awards for work across a range of healthcare specialisms.

“This recognition has allowed me to reflect on the significance of my day-to-day interactions with both patients and staff,” he said. “It has truly humbled me that the activities and interactions I have done have led me to receiving this award.

“I am proud to follow in the footsteps of previous award recipients, who are now leading in their respective fields. This award to me underlines that no matter how long you have been in the healthcare field, you can always make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and be recognised for that.”