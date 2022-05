Thakeham Pre School

Thakeham pre school was awarded Outstanding in all areas in a recent Ofsted report.

Manager, Sharon Rance, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been rated Outstanding in all areas following our recent inspection, the first in our new purpose-built building.