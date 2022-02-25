Over 100 bags donated to St Wilfrid’s Hospice after drive at Felpham school

The donation drive was organised and co-ordinated by our sixth form charity committee, as one of a number of events they organise throughout the academic year.

The donations will be sold on in the St Wilfrid’s shops across the area.

Felpham Community College collected over 100 bags of items during a donation drive for St Wilfrid's Hospice

Jodie Price, year-13 student and member of the charity committee, said: “The committee visited form rooms from the beginning of this term, encouraging students to speak to their families and bring in donations.

“It was great to see the bags piling up at school.

“I was one of the students who took the donations down to St Wilfrid’s and it was a good experience to see how our work will help the charity and hopefully raise as much money as possible.”