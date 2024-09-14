Over 100 people have signed a petition with the aim of allowing dogs onto Eastbourne Pier.

The petition, created by Charlie Fernandes, has been signed by 124 people from a goal of 200.

Dogs are currently not allowed on the pier or on the beaches between the pier and the Wish Tower.

Dogs must also be kept on leads on the lower promenade from the Wish Tower to the harbour in the east between May 1 to September 30.

Daniel believes however that allowing dogs on the beach would provide ‘significant benefits to the community.’

He said: “I’m petitioning to propose a review of the current policy that prohibits dogs on Eastbourne Pier.

"As a local resident and frequent visitor to the pier, I believe allowing dogs would provide significant benefits to our community, including increased foot traffic for pier businesses, promoting Eastbourne as a pet-friendly destination, and enhancing the enjoyment of the pier for dog owners and their families.”

The petition has been met with support from the local community who believe that the canines should be allowed on the pier.

On the petition’s page Samantha Gower said: “I believe dogs should be allowed on the pier. As a human with money to spend, I would absolutely spend it in a coffee shop on the pier that allows dogs.”

Supporter Lauren Sixx on the page added: “We love the pier but since getting our cockapoo last year have only been on it once this week and would love to bring him on as he loves piers.”