Christmas cheer is coming to a West Sussex hospital thanks to the volunteering work of colleagues from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) and the 200 plus gifts they have donated.

Staff from SSEN’s Minor Connections and Facilities Management teams set up a charity toy drive to help the community they live and work in, and to support St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester.

Throughout November, staff from SSEN’s depots at Penner Road and Solent Park collected an impressive 218 different items, including cuddly toys, board games, books, action figures and toiletries.

All of the items were then carefully sorted into age-appropriate categories - ranging from newborns to individuals up to 18-years old - to guarantee thoughtful and relevant distribution.

The gifts were delivered by SSEN’s very own Christmas elves, and are now safely tucked under the hospital’s Christmas tree, ready to be handed out on the big day.

Customer Engagement Advisor Team Manager, Sheridan Clark said: “This toy and gift donation drive has been particularly meaningful for a lot of us taking part, with many of us having personal connections to the hospital.

“My own connection with St Richard’s was made even stronger as my granddaughter was born there just a couple of weeks ago, as we were in the middle of gathering the gifts.”

Hayley Joynson, SSEN’s Head of Head of Minor Customer Connections for the south added: “The hospital has made a significant impact on so many lives, including those of our teams taking part in gathering these gifts.

“This toy drive is our way of giving back and saying ‘Thank you’ to a place which provides incredible support to the community and we wish everyone who will be visiting, working in or staying in St Richard’s Hospital a peaceful festive season."

While it’s hoped the donations will bring joy during the Christmas season, St Richard’s Hospital plans to use SSEN’s contributions year-round for birthdays and other celebrations to benefit patients beyond the festive season.

Shelley Hill, Play Specialist for the Children's Unit at St Richard’s Hospital said: “It was lovely to meet the team from SSEN as they delivered the presents and we would like to say again, thank you so much for all your lovely gifts.

“We really appreciate it all and wish everyone at SSEN a wonderful Christmas.”

This charity gift donation has been carried out through SSEN’s volunteering programme, Be the Difference, which empowers colleagues to give back to the communities they serve and make a positive impact.