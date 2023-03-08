Over £25,000 raised for 'fearlessly independent' man whose leg was amputated following crash at Goodwood

Over £25,000 has been raised for medical and physical support for a man who had to have his leg amputated after a crash near Goodwood.

On February 2, Simon Webster was involved in a motorbike accident whilst on his commute to work at the New Road roundabout near Goodwood. The accident caused severe breaks and damage to both legs.

Within hours of the accident and once stabilised, Simon was moved to Brighton hospital where the amazing specialists and Brighton team began to assess the damage. A team of dedicated surgeons then began the process to rebuild and mend the damage in his legs and ankles. Simon went through three intense surgeries in four days, while the medical team worked tirelessly to re-gain blood flow and ensure full mobility in his limbs. Despite success in treating the breaks in his right leg, the injuries incurred to his left leg and ankle were sadly too severe to save the limb. As a result, his left leg was amputated below the knee on February 13.

A Justgiving page was set up to help raise money for Simon’s mental and physical recovery and has currently raised £25,270, a 126% total of the donation goal of £20,000.

Simon’s Team, who set up the Justgiving page said: “Simon is fearlessly independent and shines bright with energy. Adventure is his middle name, and he gives fully to everyone that crosses his path. Well-being is part of his DNA, as is living life to the full.”

All donations are going to Simon to help his lifestyle, living and working environment be bright, powerful, vibrant and independent.

Donations will go towards:

-Finding a new home and adapting the living facilities.

-Adaptations to help with living and driving independently.

-Help towards prosthetic's for different activities.

-Annual Maintenance and assistance with Prosthetics.

Speaking on the well-wishers and donations Simon said: “It has been a massive boost to my physical and mental recovery, reading all your amazing words of encouragement, along with your kind donations, it’s amazing how life can change so quickly - I know I am getting stronger, but having a network of support is amazing.

"Thanks everyone.”