Over £900 was raised for Eastbourne Foodbank following a quiz night held at a pub in the town.

The Lamb in Old Town hosted a quiz for Eastbourne Foodbank where a full house enjoyed a pizza alongside some tough questions.

The night was organised by Eastbourne community fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee, with half time entertainment from singer Hollie Poole.

Don said: “It was a great night. We would like to say a huge thank you to Natalie and her team for their hospitality, Rustico in South Street for providing the pizzas and to Helix Law, PJ Skips, Madeira Window and GM Monk for sponsoring the event.”

Eastbourne Foodbank helps provide food as well as toiletry items such as shower gel, shampoo, feminine hygiene products and baby nappies.

The Foodbank’s team of advocates also assist and advise people in need with welfare benefits issues.