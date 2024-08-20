Over £900 raised for Eastbourne Foodbank at local pub quiz night

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 10:50 BST
Over £900 was raised for Eastbourne Foodbank following a quiz night held at a pub in the town.

The Lamb in Old Town hosted a quiz for Eastbourne Foodbank where a full house enjoyed a pizza alongside some tough questions.

The night was organised by Eastbourne community fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee, with half time entertainment from singer Hollie Poole.

Don said: “It was a great night. We would like to say a huge thank you to Natalie and her team for their hospitality, Rustico in South Street for providing the pizzas and to Helix Law, PJ Skips, Madeira Window and GM Monk for sponsoring the event.”

The Lamb in Old Town hosted a quiz for Eastbourne Foodbank where a full house enjoyed a pizza alongside some tough questions. Picture: Don McPheeThe Lamb in Old Town hosted a quiz for Eastbourne Foodbank where a full house enjoyed a pizza alongside some tough questions. Picture: Don McPhee
The Lamb in Old Town hosted a quiz for Eastbourne Foodbank where a full house enjoyed a pizza alongside some tough questions. Picture: Don McPhee

Over £900 was raised for Eastbourne Foodbank.

Eastbourne Foodbank helps provide food as well as toiletry items such as shower gel, shampoo, feminine hygiene products and baby nappies.

The Foodbank’s team of advocates also assist and advise people in need with welfare benefits issues.

