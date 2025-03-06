Overtime expectations could place 'unreasonable burden' on Sussex Police officers, survey reveals

Almost a quarter of inspectors nationwide are working more up to 40 extra hours a month, mostly unpaid, according to the Police Federation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Federation, which represents the interests of bobbies on the beat all over the UK, say the extra strain prompts ‘serious concerns’ over the mental health and wellbeing of officers, prompting some to call for a revision of the 1994 Police Negotiating Board Agreement (PNB), which removed officer’s rights to a shift pattern, as well as the right to compensation for cancelled rest days and for working on a bank holiday.

“The 1994 agreement is outdated and in urgent need of revision. The role of Inspecting ranks has changed significantly, placing an unreasonable burden on our members’ home life and families,” said Raffaele Cioffi, who chairs the Sussex wing of the Police Federation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The calls come after a Police Federation survey revealed that, during a four week period, 67 per cent of respondents reported working an extra 0-20 hours above 40 hours per week (or above their agreed part time hours), while 23 per cent work an extra 21-40 hours.

Sussex Police

Only 30 per cent of the officers surveyed reported being paid for working more than their agreed part-time hours, and only 54 report that these hours count towards their pension, the survey reveals.

“We have serious concerns the 1994 PNB agreement is now outdated for modern policing. Our own survey has shown the majority (93 per cent) believe the inspecting ranks should be entitled to a shift pattern like constables and sergeants,” added John Partington, Acting Deputy National Secretary for the Police Federation of England and Wales.

“Almost a quarter work an extra 21-40 hours a month, with very few getting paid for their time. This is excessive and we are worried about the impact this is having on our members’ mental health and wellbeing as they face burnout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a disincentive, overtime payments should be introduced to act as a balance between the 1994 PNB Agreement and as compensation for additional hours worked.

“We also believe the base pay of both ranks needs to increase given the demands and responsibility of these ranks in the current workplace.

“There are concerns over the gap between the inspector and chief inspector ranks and that there should be a clear gap between the two ranks. In addition, there should also be an increase in the gap between the ranks of sergeant and inspector. After 30 years since the introduction of the 1994 PNB agreement, it is disappointing this agreement has not been adequately reviewed.”

He went on to layout the changes the Federation would like to see, which have now been placed before the Police Remuneration Review Body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the length of time any work in this area could take, we are seeking an interim pensionable payment be made to the inspecting ranks,” he said. “This would encourage both promotion into the ranks and assist with retention and experience within the ranks.”

Sussex Police has declined our invitation to comment