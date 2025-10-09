‘Overwhelmingly positive’ response to new Chichester festival

Response to Chichester’s new music event, BackThen Festival 2026, has been ‘overwhelmingly positive’, say organers.

Super early bird tickets have already sold out for the festival which will see top acts like Tinchy Stryder, Toploader, and soon-to-be-released Ultrabeat, setting their sights on the city for what promises to be an unforgettable day.

Event organisers Declan Marshall and Teague Fullick commented: "We are overwhelmed by the response and positivity from everybody so far."

“The festival will take place on August 8, 2026, and we're particularly excited to announce our "Battle of the Bands" competition.

"This offers a fantastic opportunity for a local act to open the festival on the main stage, playing alongside our headline artists later in the day.

"The winning band will gain invaluable experience performing at a large-scale event and the chance to interact backstage with other musicians.

“For all who sign up, auditions will be held at a local venue with the winner being chosen by the general public for a few nights of exciting live local talent.

“Entries for the "Battle of the Bands" are now open! All interested acts should head to www.backthenfestival.co.uk/bands to apply. We wish the best of luck to all who enter!”

British rapper, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and investor Tinchy Stryder and Toploader, best known for Number 1 and a 2000 cover of Dancing in the Moonlight respectively, will play alongside electronic dance group Ultrabeat.

Also in the running are a range of tribute acts and an eight hour silent disco, as well as top-tier food vendors, a lager and an IPA brewed especially for the festival, and more than enough to keep the little ones occupied.

Tickets are available online at http://www.backthenfestival.co.uk/