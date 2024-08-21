Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of the Big Hoot trail in Arun and Chichester are calling on residents to treat statues with ‘respect’ after one was deliberately damaged on the outskirts of the city centre.

The statue – Petrika, just within Chichester city walls – was deliberately damaged by vandals, overnight, prompting organisers to pull her from the trail.

A spokesperson for Chestnut Tree House, which organised the trail, placing some 30 statues in and around Chichester last month, said they were ‘disheartened’ by the news, but that the remaining statues are still on their perches and ready to be enjoyed.

"Our owls are friendly creatures who like being hugged and having their photos taken,” they added. “However, they do need to be treated with respect and we would ask all trail-goers to be gentle and refrain from climbing or swinging on them. Locations of owls have been carefully chosen to ensure CCTV coverage will capture criminal damage.

One of the thirty statues was vandalised last night (August 20).

Petrika is not likely to return to the trail until the final farewell weekend, from September 13 to 15, Chestnut Tree House has said, but the perch will remain in place allowing visitors to scan and complete the trail on their phones.

All 30 sculptures will be sold at auction in September to raise funds for Chestnut Tree House itself, which provides hospice care to children with life threatening or life limiting conditions across East and West Sussex.

As well as the auction, members of the public have been invited to raise funds wherever they can, pitching in with bake sales, knit-a-thons or charity quizzes to help the hospice out, raising just under £600 so far.