Owner of the Lansdowne Hotel does biplane wing walk for Eastbourne charity

Never afraid of a challenge, Catherine Clifford, Partner of The Lansdowne Hotel, Eastbourne took to the skies for the ultimate rollercoaster – a wing walk. She was strapped to a 1940’s biplane at Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent and enjoyed the views of the Garden of England from one thousand feet up.

The Lansdowne has been owned and run by the same family for 111 years and is renowned for supporting local charities and good causes. Catherine is in the fourth generation of the family ownership and wanted to take charity fundraising to new heights.

Catherine explains: “Being strapped to a biplane and taken to the skies seemed very appropriate for Eastbourne charity ‘You Raise Me Up’. I wanted to undertake a unique challenge for this good cause with the aim of raising £2,000 in the process. It was a memorable experience with the climbs and drops taking the whole meaning of a rollercoaster to a new level!”

Catherine has already beaten her monetary target and continues to receive donations. You Raise Me Up supports families throughout Sussex and Kent that have lost a young adult between the ages of 16 and 25

Catherine Clifford strapped to a 1940s bi-plane surrounded by family andd friends

As for the next charity challenge Catherine is keeping this close to her chest, but perhaps may involve another family member with her efforts to grow The Lansdowne legacy further.

Donations can be made at https://youraisemeup.enthuse.com/pf/catherine-clifford-dc277

For more information on The Lansdowne Hotel, visit www.lansdowne-hotel.co.uk or call 01323 725174.