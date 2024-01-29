Owner speaks out after 20 Aldwick beach huts vandalised

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beach Hut owner Ray Palmer said the damage took place on January 20, and several of the huts opposite The Waverley were targeted.

For Mr Palmer, it’s the second time his property has been damaged by criminals, following a break in on January 9th, during which several personal effects were stolen. Now, he said he and the other beach hut owners are keen to ensure justice is done.

"It’s brought a lot of the beach hut owners together,” he explained. “We’re usually a disparate lot, but I think there’s a lot of frustration.” Mr Palmer added that the police have the power to prevent incidents like this by establishing a presence in the area and acting as a deterrent to would-be criminals.

One of several damaged beach huts in Aldwick

"I know you can't always be in the right place at the right time, but I think we’re entitled to a proper investigation,” he said. “If only there was a police presence there from time to time, they could create that deterrent and make a difference.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson made clear to Sussex World that an investigation has been launched, and residents should expect to see more officers in the area “Officers are working with partners and residents to conduct enquiries. Our investigation is ongoing,” they said.

“An increased police presence is expected in the area. Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is urged to contact police or call 101 quoting serial 894 of 22/01"

Mr Palmer also said the damage has been a source of considerable concern for the beach hut owners, many of whom are elderly and vulnerable.

"We have these places and we pay high rent for them and we do not want to be dealing with this. The huts are somewhere to go where we can put our feet up.