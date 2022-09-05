Owner speaks out after thieves stole four charity donation boxes from Bognor fish and chip shop

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Woodham, who has owned the fish and chip shop for twenty years, said the four boxes were a big and important part of the culture of his business, reflecting a commitment to giving back to the community and supporting the vulnerable.

Mr Woodham feels particularly aggrieved about the loss of a statue used to home donations to Guide Dogs UK. A big hit with customers, the blond Labrador had been with the business since the very beginning and he’s keen to get it back.

"The box hadn’t been emptied since the new year – you can actually see them struggling to move it on the CCTV – but it’s been there all the time I’ve owned the shop. And, of course, all the kids loved it. All the mums and dads give them coins to throw in it, because it keeps them quiet when they order food. It’s part of my set-up, to be honest.”

Do you recognise this man?

He’s asked anyone who’s seen the distinctive yellow statue to get in touch, believing the thieves have discarded it to get rid of the evidence.

Charity boxes for the Royal Air Force, The Fisherman’s Federation and Macmillan Cancer Support were also stolen. Since each box was popular, Mr Woodham believes there was a significant amount of money in each.

"My customers don't always have a lot of money, but they always find a few coins to donate regardless. The RAF box was on the counter and it was always full up, I was always asking them to come down and collect it. The boxes were there for a reason, we wanted to look after all these different parts of society.”

In a statement released last week, PC Connor Thomas-Perry, of the Bognor Regis Neighbourhood Response Team called the theft a “callous burglary whereby a substantial amount of money has been stolen from four respective charity boxes.”

Police said two men were involved in the theft, and gained access to the shop by breaking a window. They have asked anyone with information about the incident to call 101, quoting crime reference 47220157095.