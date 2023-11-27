Owners "devastated" after much-loved lingerie shop in Chichester closes down

A lingerie shop in Chichester has closed down for good this week, with owners confirming they can “no longer trade in the current environment.”

Smitten: Linger to Love announced the closure late yesterday afternoon (November 26) and regulars were gutted by the decision. It wasn’t an easy choice to make but, after five years of losses, owners felt they had no other option but to stop trading: “We tried for as long as we could to keep going but after everything that the world has thrown our way, it just became untenable,” they wrote on Facebook.

“We battled through two closure periods during the two years of the COVID pandemic and more recently through the cost of living crisis. These things are beyond our control and cost us dearly. Although we made it through the pandemic we never really covered from those years of losses.”

Despite going under the business was well-loved in Chichester and owners look back on the shop fondly. “We had great feedback from our customers and many have said that the support and services we gave them were life-changing. Our aim of making our ladies feel amazing and giving them confidence was most definitely met.”

Smitten: Lingerie to Love announced its closure over the weekend. Photo: Connor Gormley.

Pending or outstanding queries will now be handled by Insolvency Direct Liquidators, a Cheltenham firm responsible for handling the liquidation of companies that go out of business.

Wile operating, the lingerie shop sold lingerie to suit all body types and offered bespoke fittings to help customers find the perfect fit. Staff made it their mission to make customers feel great, comfortable in their skin, and confident in their purchase, with a range of options to choose from and the expertise to match.