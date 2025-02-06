Owners of long-standing Littlehampton restaurant announce retirement

The owners of Littlehampton's oldest Mediterranean restaurant have announced their retirement.

Peter and Loreta Stojanovski have had 46 incredible years at The Vardar Restaurant and they have raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity during that time.

Originally from Macedonia, Peter trained as a chef and worked as a head chef in Arundel before he and Loreta took the plunge as a young married couple and opened The Vardar in 1979.

From day one, their desire was to cook and serve great food influenced by their Macedonian heritage and create a friendly, Mediterranean-style atmosphere for their guests.

Peter and Loreta Stojanovski with daughter Tina Karafilovski and son-in-law Goran Miteski in the garden at The Vardar

Announcing their retirement on Facebook, Peter and Loreta said: "After 46 incredible years of welcoming you all to The Vardar Restaurant, we have decided it’s time to retire at the end of February.

"Being at the heart of this community for nearly five decades has shaped us into the people we are today. Without your support, loyalty and friendship, we wouldn’t have been able to build the business and reputation we’re so proud of.

"The Vardar has been a huge part of our family and will leave a huge void in all our lives. We have created so many memories here and we hope many of you have, too.

"It’s been an amazing journey, and we’ve been honoured to share so many of your life’s special moments — engagements, weddings, christenings, and countless family celebrations — all within the walls of our beloved restaurant.

The Vardar is Littlehampton's oldest Mediterranean restaurant

"Over the next few weeks, we’ll be busy preparing to hand over The Vardar to its new keepers, who will share their exciting plans with you soon and the new name.

"In the meantime, we’re still open, still taking bookings, and we’d love to see as many of you as possible before we say goodbye. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to each and every one of you for being part of our journey."

Peter and Loreta also pointed out that customers will still be able to catch them at Soul Kitchen & Bar, in Pier Road, doing what they love best. They own the family business and son-in-law Goran Miteski is restaurant manager there.

The Vardar Restaurant, in Selborne Road, has been recognised for being the longest-running Macedonian restaurant outside the Balkans country.

The site was previously The Red Lion but Peter and Loreta renamed it after the longest river in Macedonia.

They bought The Nelson Hotel, now Soul Kitchen & Bar, in 1993, then in 2005, they bought the Golden Parrot Club, next door to The Vardar, and turned it into a VIP Club, the perfect venue for weddings, parties and celebrations for up to 200 guests.

Many customers have become good friends and the passion shown by the whole team to provide outstanding customer service has never changed.

Peter and Loreta have arranged to lease The Vardar for five years and they expect it to remain as a restaurant.