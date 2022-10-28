Oxfam Chichester in South Street is appealing for volunteers to help run the shop during the festive season and raise funds to help the world’s poorest people.

Christmas is the busiest time of the year in the retail calendar, making millions for Oxfam’s work beating poverty around the world.

Volunteers are needed for a range of roles, such as manning the tills; window dressing; sorting donations; listing items online and updating social media.

Shop manager Bianca Bulloch said: “Christmas is the best time of year to be in an Oxfam shop; we have lots of fun here and it’s always a great atmosphere in the run up to Christmas. Hectic but fun.

“Volunteers really are the heart and soul of our shop and we rely on them and appreciate their contribution hugely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do all we can to make sure every volunteer has an enjoyable time, and gets what they hope for out of the experience.

“Come and be part of our team this Christmas. You can volunteer for as little as four hours a week, on a temporary basis or permanent too. By giving your time, you’re helping to raise money for the world’s poorest people.

“At Oxfam you can gain retail experience, find a supportive community of volunteers on your doorstep, improve your communication skills, and help make a difference.”

Oxfam accepts volunteers from the age of 14, but all under 18-year-olds must have the consent of a parent or guardian.

Advertisement Hide Ad