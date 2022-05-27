Oxfam Chichester Celebrates Volunteers’ Week

Oxfam relies on thousands of volunteers to run its shops, doing a variety of jobs such as manning the tills, sorting through donations, window dressing, updating social media and listing items for sale online.
Oxfam high street shops and the Oxfam Online Shop generate significant funds, and Oxfam is appealing for more volunteers to play a crucial role in raising money to help people fight poverty around the world.
Oxfam is currently supplying emergency food, cash, clean water and sanitation to people in Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia and South Sudan, where 21 million are in need.
The conflict in Ukraine which has sent global food prices soaring, putting more pressure on people struggling to survive.
Manager of the Oxfam Chichester Bianca Bulloch said: “Without our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to open.
"They make a huge difference, and in return, we make sure that every volunteer has an enjoyable time and gets what they want out of the experience.
"We want to celebrate the contribution they make. We have a great mix of volunteers ranging in age, ethnicity, and backgrounds, all coming together for
Oxfam’s cause of fighting poverty.
"We always have a laugh at Oxfam Chichester where people work together, chat and form friendships”.
Charities across the UK will also be holding events to thank their volunteers and
celebrate the power of volunteering.
Last year there were over 600 events across the country, from award ceremonies to tea parties.