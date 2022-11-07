Paddington Bear coming to Hastings shopping centre
Paddington Bear is grabbing his coat, hat, and suitcase and coming on a great adventure to Hastings in early December.
Everyone’s favourite bear will be at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Sunday December 4, appearing at intervals in the main mall between 11am and 3pm.
Andy Harvey, Centre Manager, said: “Paddington is an iconic bear and encapsulates pure magic for children. We are very proud to be facilitating this free family event at the most wonderful time of the year, with the most wonderful character. Booking is not required for this event, but we do ask you are mindful of others when queueing.”
Paddington will be appearing at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. For more details visit priorymeadow.com/events.
Most Popular
Have you read? View pictures of the devastation caused in Hastings and Bexhill by the great storm of 87.
Have you read? Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area