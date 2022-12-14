Pagham couple spread Christmas magic with incredible Harry Potter decorations

A Pagham couple have opened their home to show off incredible Christmas decorations and spread some magic.

First-aid teachers Carole-Anne and Peter Pocock, from Church Lane, began building Harry Potter Lego sets at the beginning of 2020 and the hobby soon became a way to spread some festive joy at Christmas.

The couple’s front garden shines bright with a ‘Hogwarts’ sign, a sign for ‘Privet Drive’ as well as other festive staples, while inside their home you can find a near-full array of Hogwarts Lego sets from the hugely popular Harry Potter franchise.

“It was meant to be in the theme of The Philosopher’s Stone but it’s grown,” Carol-Anne said, adding that the pair have put in about two weeks of full-time work into their creation. “We really enjoy it. We were going to do it in a Nutcracker theme but we’ve got a new puppy so we don’t want anything to get chewed.

The Hogwarts building, complete with a range of classrooms. Picture by Robin Henderson

“It’s inside and we’ve got a little bit outside as well. Privet Drive sign, owls, Diagon Alley, the Hogwarts Express and an assortment of classrooms."

They also run their own sailing charity called the Medway Sailability Club, for which they are aiming to raise about £200.

"But whatever helps,” Carole-Anne added, “we would usually raise £100-£200 but every little helps. Our charity is only small.”

The charity gives opportunities to people with disabilities and those who wish to enable those with disabilities to enjoy sailing recreationally.

Diagon Alley. Picture by Robin Henderson

You can get in touch with the Pocock’s to have a look around their incredible decorations and donate to their charity by calling 0777 300 824.

