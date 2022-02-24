Pagham dojo’s marathon karate session raises more than £600 for charity

Six members of the Pagham Karate Club came together to perform 100 repetitions of kata from the Shotokan Karate syllabus on Friday (February 18).

A kata is a predetermined sequence of martial arts techniques, practiced solo but performed with speed, power and intent as though against a resisting opponent.

Chief instructor and 4th degree Shotokan Karate black belt Ian Gregory said kata, especially when repeated at length like this, is more than just a physical challenge.

100 kata challenge at Pagham Karate Club

“Some of these katas are 54 movements long,” he said.

“So it’s a physical and mental challenge.

“It’s not just the exercise, it’s remembering the next move. A lot of the sequences can be quite similar, so to switch from one to the other can be quite difficult sometimes.”

It took members of the team, who train at Pagham Village Hall twice a week, approximately four hours to complete the challenge and they raised £634 for the British Heart Foundation.

Sensei Gregory said he and his students were ‘chuffed’ with the result.