Pagham man faces five years behind bars after pleading guilty to driving offences

A man from Pagham is facing five years behind bars after pleading guilty to a series of driving offences, Surrey Police have said.

Casey Lewis, 22, of Swandene, Pagham, was sentenced to five years and two months behind bars after appearing at Guildford Crown Court yesterday (July 06), having plead guilty on March 30 to a series of driving offences. He will also face five years disqualification from driving upon release from prison and will have to complete an extended driving test to regain his licence,

He was sentenced to four years imprisonment for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but will also serve a number of concurrent six month sentences for driving while disqualified, fraudulent use of a registration mark, making off without payment and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury. He will also serve an eight month sentence for breach of a suspended sentence.

On July 30 last year, Block stole a grey Audi TT from the car park of the Guildford Manor Hotel and Spa and was seen speeding in a vehicle with cloned number plates on September 11. Shortly after this, the same vehicle was involved in the theft of fuel from a petrol station in Croydon, and was afterwards spotted speeding down the northbound carriageway of the A3.

Casey Lewis Block, 22, of Swandene, Pagham. Photo: Surrey Police.

The Audi was caught the following day, after crashing into the central barrier at Milford Junction, colliding with another car and coming to rest straddling both lanes of the dual carriageway. The driver of the other vehicle was left with life-threatening injuries.

Block admitted to witnesses at the scene that he was driving while disqualified and under the influence of weed.