Pagham Road is set to close for safety reasons following flood damage, a West Sussex County Council spokesperson has said.

Nearby Lower Bognor Road, which was closed in December, will stay closed for the same reasons, despite initial projections it would be open by Friday (January 6).

"There has been an unprecedented rise in the ground-water table levels, with persistent, torrential downpours which have overwhelmed both the natural drainage and our highway drainage system at these locations. This can be seen with standing water in some local fields and ditches,” the spokesperson explained.

They went on to say that county council officers are meeting colleagues from Arun District Council and local landowners to hash out a possible solution. Since the standing water needs to dissipate before experts can assess road conditions, however, this is may take some time. No firm date has been given for the opening of either roads.

An incident on Pagham Road earlier this week. Photo: Elaine Hobbs

“We are working with our contractor to see if there is anything that can be done in the short term to open the roads again,” the spokesperson added. “However, road users should anticipate they will remain closed until the water level has dropped and they can be made safe for the public to use.”

The news comes after some residents spoke out about the ‘neglected’ state of roads in Pagham after flooding in the area exacerbated long-running issues with pot-holes, drainage ditches and congestion.

To report potholes in your area, visit westsussex.gov.uk

