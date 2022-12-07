A dazzling slimming duo is getting ready to shine this Christmas party season after achieving an amazing 8st 9.5lbs weight-loss between them.

Kara Ragless, who has lost 2st 9.5lbs, was voted as the Pagham Slimming World group’s Miss Slinky 2022, and her husband Michael Ragless, who has lost 6st, was named the group’s Mr Sleek 2022 and achieved his personal achievement target on the same night after their fellow members were blown away by their success.

Slimming World’s annual Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek competitions recognise those members who have transformed both inside and out by becoming healthier and happier, slimmer and more confident. The national winners of both titles will each win a £3,000 cash prize.

Both Kara and Michael say they were thrilled to win their respective titles.

Kara, 31, who has dropped from a dress size 14/16 to a size 10, says: “I’m looking forward to Christmas so much this year, knowing that I have the confidence to wear outfits that I could only dream of last year. Now I’ve won the title of Miss Slinky I have even more to celebrate and I know this festive season will be extra special.”

Michael, 35, who has lost 4in from his waist, adds: “Being voted for by my fellow group members is incredible because it’s thanks to them and their support – and our consultant Kirsty Cheyne that I got here. As a man, joining a slimming group can be quite a nerve-wracking decision, yet I can honestly say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

The pair began following Slimming World’s Food Optimising healthy eating plan, which encourages members to satisfy their appetite on healthy foods like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, fish, fruit and veg and more. Slimmers are able to lose weight without ever going hungry and still enjoy treats without feeling deprived, so there’s no need to miss out on their festive favourites this Christmas.

“Prior to joining Slimming world we would eat burgers, pizzas, pies and chicken nuggets, basically anything we could stick in the oven after a long day. Now we love to cook from scratch family friendly recipes that we enjoy together with our son - spaghetti bolognaise, beef stroganoff, fry ups, steak and jackets potatoes, all slimming world friendly recipes that are really easy to follow.”

Both Kara and Michael have embraced the activity side of the plan – Body Magic, gradually building up their activity alongside food optimising so it’s become an intrinsic lifestyle change and enjoy running, walking and going to the gym and feel much more energised as a result.

Kirsty Cheyne, who runs the Pagham Slimming World group which Kara and Michael attend, says she’s extremely proud of both slimmers. She adds: “They’ve had a cracking year, since joining us in January they’ve also been voted our Couple of the Year, Man of the Year, Woman of the Year and Michael was also our Greatest Loser, they are such an inspiration to everyone. I wish them every success in the national competition for Mr Sleek and Miss Slinky. Christmas is fast approaching and while it’s a season for celebration it can also leave many people feeling uncomfortable and out of place at parties, which is just so sad. This year I know Kara and Michael will feel completely different to previous years. I hope they’ll be accepting every invitation they receive and showing off their fabulous new zest for life.