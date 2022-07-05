Pair arrested over cooking oil theft in Selsey

Police had been called after the substance was taken from a property in the town.
With support from a police dog unit, officers were able to stop a van and arrest two people on suspicion of the theft.
The pair remain in police custody at this time.
A spokesperson for Sussex Roads Policing Unit said in social media post yesterday (Monday, July 4): “Following a report in Selsey, we stopped a van and arrested two individuals on suspicion of burglary whereby cooking oil had been stolen.
“We were assisted by @sspoldogsection and the two will remain in custody to be interviewed.”