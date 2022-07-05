Pair arrested over cooking oil theft in Selsey

Two arrests have been made after an amount of cooking oil was stolen in Selsey.

Police had been called after the substance was taken from a property in the town.

With support from a police dog unit, officers were able to stop a van and arrest two people on suspicion of the theft.

The pair remain in police custody at this time.

A spokesperson for Sussex Roads Policing Unit said in social media post yesterday (Monday, July 4): “Following a report in Selsey, we stopped a van and arrested two individuals on suspicion of burglary whereby cooking oil had been stolen.

“We were assisted by @sspoldogsection and the two will remain in custody to be interviewed.”