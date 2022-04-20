Pallant House to host free open day

Pallant House is set to host a free exhibit this weekend. SUS-220420-145322001

On April 23 and 24 from 10am to 5pm the art gallery in Chichester will offer free entry. Guests will also be able to make their own mini art gallery, tour the local street art, enjoy a deep dive into one of the gallery’s paintings, or discover the secrets of the library and archive.

Visitors to the gallery will also be encouraged to pick up their own art kit, complete with pencils and sketch book.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workshops at the free open day include ‘Design your own Book Cover’ where the print room exhibition celebrates the art of the book jacket and families are encouraged to have a go at creating their own book cover.

Tours and talks will also be a part of the free open day where guests can be taken on a tour where they can learn more about the current exhibition ‘From Hockney to Himid’ with head of exhibitions, Louise Weller. You can book your free tickets in advance by visiting https://pallant.org.uk/open-weekend/