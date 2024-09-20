Panto producer pays tribute to murdered Sussex restaurant owner

Since the first Brighton Family Panto back in 2017, David Hill says he has always relied on the support of Donatello's restaurant in Brighton City Centre.

He became great friends of the restaurant owner Sue Addis, who sadly lost her life back in January 2021. Sue, a well-known charity fundraiser, died after being stabbed by her grandson.

Now as panto season 2024 approaches - Donatello's is once again supporting this year's festive pantomime. The cast recently paid a visit to the restaurant in 1-3 Brighton Place.

David said: "From our very first panto back in 2017, Donatello Brighton has supported us in so many ways. The wonderful Sue Addis was all about championing the local community and my heartfelt thanks to Leo and Mikele Addis for continuing her legacy and supporting the Brighton Family Panto. The pizzas were great too!"

Panto producer David will be taking over the Dame role, once occupied by Jason Sutton, in this year's production at The DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole. Jason - a Brighton drag queen legend known as Miss Jason - died in April, aged 56, following a prolonged illness.

Last Christmas, David played one of the wicked step-sisters in the Brighton Family panto.

Sleeping Beauty is taking place at The DoubleTree by Hilton Brighton Metropole between December 19 and December 30. There are 22 performances with two adult only shows, and tickets are already selling fast.

For tickets and more information, visit www.brightonfamilypanto.com or email [email protected]. More information here

