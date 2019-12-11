Paradise Park donates new eight foot tall Christmas tree to Newhaven school

Students and teachers from Penguin Class, in Newhaven’s Harbour School, were delighted to receive an eight foot tall Christmas tree from a local business.

The tree, a gigantic Norway Spruce, was donated by Paradise Park, a garden centre, theme park and tourist attraction with a focus on environmental conservation.

Christine Terrey, the head teacher at Harbour Primary School, said: “We were delighted to receive the Christmas tree from Paradise Park, it formed a central part of our recent Christmas fair. Having a real tree is so important for us – the smell and the feel of the tree really gives us all the spirit of Christmas.”