Sussex Police employee and former British triathlon Paralympian Joe Townsend returned to the Paralympics to support athletes as they prepare to compete in Paris.

Joe made his Paralympic debut in para-triathlon at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, showcasing exceptional skill and determination. In addition to this, he has won European and world medals and became a Commonwealth Champion in 2018.

In February 2008, Joe lost his legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device while serving in the military.

Following three years of rehabilitation, dedication, and resilience, Joe decided to train for and complete an Ironman triathlon in 2011.

The Ironman triathlon consists of 2.4 miles of swimming, 112 miles of cycling, and 26 miles of running.

Joe became the first wheelchair user to complete the Bolton UK Ironman course which is regarded as one of the toughest.

After Joe's success in the 2011 Ironman, he competed again in 2012 and raced in the Ironman World Championships, where he finished second in his category.

This success led Joe to the Invictus Games in 2014, where he won four gold medals in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 1500m events.

Joe joined Sussex Police in 2022 as a call handler, answering 999 and 101 calls from those in need of assistance. He has since moved into a new role, where he provides support to investigations.

After competing in the 2016 Paralympics, Joe focused his training for the Tokyo Games, which were postponed to 2021 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

During this period, Joe contracted the illness and suffered long-term side effects, which impacted his training and fitness, leading him to retire from ParalympicsGB in 2021 after 10 years of training and competing with them.

In August this year, Joe joined ParalympicsGB at the Games in Paris, providing a support based role for the athletes and in other operational activities.

During an interview, he said: “Having the opportunity to be back with ParalympicsGB is really special, and I think it's an amazing environment to be in.

“You're surrounded by athletes that are world-class, and they are truly prepared to go out and deliver their best performance.

“It's such an inspiring team to be around, so I’m very excited to have the opportunity to go back and be in that environment again!”