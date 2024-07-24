Parenting in Sussex: Children only play nicely when you don't want them to. Fact!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is no better way to ensure your children get on and play really nicely together than to need them to do something else.

Ask them to play together so you can get on with some chores, etc., and you can be sure war will break out.

Need one of them to do their homework and you can guarantee you’ll find them playing sweetly together, without even a hint of an argument.

I think it’s one of life’s certainties.

Katherine is looking forward to a summer full of fun days out – possibly one of which will be at Nymans, as pictured here

Last week, after a day mainly spent inside due to the rain (don’t get me started on that) tensions were running a bit high in our house.

Everyone was a bit fractious, full of pent-up energy and frustration at not being able to get any fresh air.

There had been many rows, games that ended on a sour note, general dissatisfaction at every suggestion levelled at my children.

Then, thankfully, the clouds parted and I was able to chuck them out in the garden (not literally, don’t worry).

They played ball games, imaginary games, found homes for slugs, basically played in a more good-natured way than they ever had before. Just as I needed them both to have showers.

It was so typical. Why couldn’t they have played in this way for the rest of the day? It would have meant fewer ‘shouty mummy’ moments and less parent guilt at not quite managing to keep it together at all times.

Now, it’s heading towards bedtime and I need them to start getting ready lest it eat into wine time… I mean make them late for bed.

But I don’t want to break the spell. I worry the second I intervene will be the second it all goes to pot.

So I let them play. And play. And play. By now my son should be in bed. It’s a school night and he still needs to wash, do all the bedtime routine and read a book. My daughter should be reading, too.

It’s just so nice to see them enjoying each other’s company so much that I don’t want it to end.

But, alas, eventually it must. And, oh, how I wish I hadn’t burst that bubble.

There was instant moaning about my desire for them to wash. No enthusiasm for brushing their teeth. And intense dislike at the idea that reading would be beneficial.

Getting them to do what needed to be done was a struggle. We got there in the end, but it was almost as if I dreamed that perfect hour or two they had in the garden.

I guess it’s all just part of the rich tapestry of parenting…

On that note, this will be my last column before I take a break for the summer.

I plan to spend more time with my children. Which in reality means more time making them snacks and refereeing fights about who wants which flavour packet of crisps and who gets to decide which playpark we visit.

I know I make light of it, but I absolutely love this time of year.

Tough as it can be at times, I relish the opportunity to spend more time with my little family. Taking them away on holiday and planning nice days out for us is such a joy to me.

Yes, there will likely be some tears and tantrums along the way, but when I return in September I hope to bring you tails of fun, frolics and probably the odd admission of being a frazzled parent.

I’m lucky that having a husband as a teacher means I have a constant parenting mate to navigate the sometimes choppy summer holiday waters with.

I realise that for some people, the six weeks off from school presents a constant (and pricey) juggle between work and holiday clubs.

So, however you’ll be spending the next few weeks, I hope you manage to make it work and find some time for fun along the way.

May there be good weather, good behaviour, fun times and the odd cocktail along the way.