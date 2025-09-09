Parents encouraged to 'ask about asthma' as national campaign gets underway

Parents have been urged to ‘ask about asthma' as children return to school after the summer holidays.

It comes during a traditionally busy month for GP appointments related to asthma, which affects 1 in 11 children and makes up one of the top three causes of emergency admission to the hospital.

But top brass at the NHS say that, with the right support, children can helped to proactively manage their condition, and this year’s campaign is about making sure children have access to that support – and feel empowered to make the most of their daily lives.

Dr Patience Okorie, local GP and NHS Sussex Clinical Director for children and maternity services, said: “During the autumn term we often see a larger number of children at GP Practices and A&E departments in Sussex with asthma symptoms. Around 10 per cent of children have asthma and not controlling their symptoms may lead to them missing out on physical activity and play, emergency hospital admissions, as well as taking time off from school.

“By being supported both at home and at school to proactively manage their asthma, children do not need to miss out.”

Now, parents, teachers, carers and medical professionals have been urged to take the necessary steps to keep young people safe and prepared:

Get an asthma action plan in place: Nearly half of children admitted to hospital have had an asthma attack in the previous year and 30% have had daytime symptoms in the previous week. But only a fraction have a personalised asthma action plan on how their asthma should be managed. Understand how to use inhalers correctly Less than three-quarters of children and young people have any form of instruction in how to use their inhaler. Poor inhaler technique means they will not get the full benefit of their asthma medication. Schedule an asthma review – every year and after every attack. An asthma review by an appropriately trained clinician after every attack helps to work out what went wrong. An annual review ensures effective management of the condition. Consider air quality and its impact on lung health. We want to ensure that every asthma conversation considers the impact of outdoor and indoor air pollution on children and young people’s asthma.