Parents pay tribute to ‘caring’ daughter whose body was found by cliffs near Eastbourne

Parents of a woman whose body was found by cliffs near Eastbourne have paid tribute to their ‘intelligent’ daughter.

The inquest into the death of 25-year-old Avneet Kaur Bains took place at Eastbourne Town Hall on Friday, January 13.

At the inquest Miss Bains’ parents paid tribute to their ‘beautiful daughter’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze read out a statement from Miss Bains’ parents Jatinder and Jaski which said: “She tried her best to do whatever that was asked of her.

Eastbourne Town Hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Life was slowly moving forward for her. She was working, had started travelling.

“As ever we encouraged her to follow her dreams and pursue her passions. We take great pleasure in being part of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wouldn’t be who we are if it wasn’t for her. She was our guiding light.

“Thank you Avneet for being our daughter and giving us so much love and memories that we cherish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Bains’ parents described their daughter, who was from Birmingham, as being a bright, intelligent and caring person with a ‘contagious smile’ that could fill a room. The marketing assistant’s love of history, South East Asian heritage, books and South Korean dramas was also mentioned by her parents.

At the inquest the coroner also heard how Miss Bains, whose body was found by nearby cliffs, had been living with her parents and brother before her death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

GP Dr Imran Zaman said Miss Bains had experienced ‘severe depressive episodes’, ‘worsening’ anxiety and ‘ongoing’ suicidal thoughts but was open to receiving help.

At the inquest the coroner also heard that following a post mortem Dr Zainab Ali said Miss Bains’ death on May 1, 2022, was a result of ‘numerous injuries’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigations supervisor from Sussex Police Christopher Neal added: “I was satisfied that there was no third party involvement in her sad and untimely death.”

After hearing the evidence Mr Craze came to the conclusion that Miss Bains’ death was a suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This of course was a suicide and could not have conceivably been anything else.”