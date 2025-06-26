Parents voice concern after equipment breaks at West Sussex village playground

The broken metal ring at Lindfield Common Play Area

Parents are voicing their concern on social media after a piece of play equipment broke at Lindfield Common Play Area.

Sasha Cherniavsky posted a photo to the Lindfield Gossip Facebook group on Wednesday, June 25, saying: “This part fell when the kids were playing.”

The picture shows a large metal ring that appears to have detached from the main frame of some play equipment.

The incident comes after a village group called for ‘dangerous’ playground equipment to be fixed earlier this year. In February, Friends of Lindfield Playgrounds thanked Mid Sussex District Council, saying the council had ‘followed through’ on a promise to replace a broken see-saw and remove the damaged part of wooden equipment at the play area.

Friends of Lindfield Playgrounds group chair William Kremer said on Thursday, June 26, after the recent damage: “When families go to a playground they go to have fun they shouldn’t have to worry that a piece of play equipment is going to fall apart.”

He said: “Once parents lose trust in the safety of a playground, it’s hard to go back from that.

“This is the fifth piece of broken equipment in the common play area in just 18 months. The playground is in urgent need of a complete revitalisation. We have had a positive initial meeting with MSDC on working together, but we really need them to now prioritise this playground. We do understand that budgets are constrained, so we will be doing some community fundraising for new equipment over the next few months.”

Mid Sussex District Council told this newspaper on June 26: “Mid Sussex District Council inspected the play equipment at Lindfield Park yesterday (Wednesday 25th June) following reports of a piece of broken apparatus and actioned a temporary fix. This will allow the community to continue using the apparatus safely while we procure permanent replacement parts. Our Health and Safety teams inspected the other play apparatus at the park, which is in good, safe, working order.

“Mid Sussex District Council has responsibility for the management and maintenance of 122 play areas across the district, so we have to carefully prioritise our programme of improvements. This approach helps us decide where investment is needed, taking into account the District as a whole. As part of this, we are regularly inspecting and maintaining the equipment at Lindfield so the community can continue to enjoy the play offering.

“We thank local park users for their vigilance in reporting the broken equipment in this instance.”