Parham House and Gardens reveal season of new events - and a special milestone

Preparations are already undwerway for the new season which starts when the house reopens to visitors on Easter Sunday.

Parham will also be marking a special anniversary this year - a hundred years since the Hon Clive and Alicia Pearson bought the estate and embarked on its restoration.

A Parham spokesperson said: “The fine paintings, needlework and furniture that Parham’s visitors now see and enjoy are a testament to the Pearsons’ care and attention to detail.”

Parham House. Photo: Jonathan James Wilson

Throughout the open season this year, Parham will run a variety of special tours which will focus on different aspects of the house and gardens.

Other special events include an exhibition of selected items from the house’s private needlework collection which will go on show in May.

And the Horsham School of Botanical Artists will be staging a two week exhibition of drawings and paintings in the Seed Room from July 6 - 17.

The exhibition will take its theme from the work of the pioneering botanist and explorer Sir Joseph Banks.

Parham House and Gardens. Photo: Jonathan James Wilson

On July 9 and 10, there will be a variety of exhibits from steam traction engines to vintage vehicles.

And later that month - on July 31 - Parham will host a Jaguar Enthusiasts Club meeting.

Club members’ classic and contemporary cars will be displayed near the entrance to Parham for visitors to enjoy.

The house and gardens - now home to Lady Emma Barnard, great grandaughter of the Hon Clive Pearson, and her family - will be open to visitors on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Bank Holidays from Easter Sunday to early October.