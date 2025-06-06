Parish Council objects to controversial plans to extend Graffham Pub

A bird's eye view of plans for the pub.

Graffham Parish Council has objected to controversial plans to extend The Woodcote, a popular village pub, after a public meeting attended by almost 100 residents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, if approved by the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) later this year, would see contractors extending and remodelling the existing structure of the pub, while building 16 new guest lodges on nearby land. But Parish Councillors say that the projects downsides more than outweigh its potential benefits, citing its potential effect on residents and the natural beauty of the South Downs landscape.

"Key concerns were over the overall scale of the development being put forward in this rural location, and the level of additional traffic it would generate on narrow country lanes, potentially endangering pedestrians, horse riders and cyclists,” reads a statement issued by Graffham Parish News. “They were particularly worried as well over its impact on the local rural character, parking provisions, drainage issues and its conflict with the area’s international designation as a ‘dark skies’ region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes alongside a flurry of negative comments – close to 100 – from residents and business owners on the application’s public portal, citing many of the same concerns. That residents are still able to comment is itself a consequence of pressure from Graffham Parish Council, which asked the SDNPA to extend the deadline for public comment from June 3, to June 23, due to the nature and complexity of the works.

Owners of The Woodcote say their plans – which involve equipping the pub to serve Green Michelin Star-quality food – could bring new trade to an ‘underserved’ part of the South Downs.

“The Woodcote will become the centrepiece of our new scheme, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. We will also begin to introduce a varied calendar of events, bringing our local community together,” a design and access statement submitted alongside the plans says.

"We want to make strong connections with this landscape, appreciate its beauty and importance, and encourage our visitors and guests to do the same."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the positive comments are outweighed by the negative, some residents have written in to make their support for the project clear, including Mr Colin Coote, who said concerns about overdevelopment have been ‘overstated’, adding: “This thoughtful application brings jobs, sustainability, and life to our rural community, which currently offers few opportunities, especially for younger residents.”

To find out more about plans for The Woodcote, visit the SDNPA planning portal, and search for reference SDNP/25/01323/FUL.