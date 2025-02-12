Parish council praises police response to anti-social behaviour on West Sussex recreational field

Southbourne Parish Council has praised Sussex Police officers for their ‘very positive’ response to anti-social behaviour on a recreation ground in the town.

Addressing residents on Facebook, a parish council spokesperson said they captured clear CCTV footage of antisocial behaviour on Southbourne Recreation Ground, particularly involving young people on motor-cross-style bikes.

The footage allowed the police, working in tandem with Bourne Community College, to identify the offenders, and officers have made plans to visit each one in turn in order to explain the legal implications of their actions.

"We would like to remind residents that reporting any criminal activity or ASB they witness to the police is crucial in providing an accurate picture of what is happening in Southbourne. We extend our gratitude to the residents who supported this effort, as their involvement has led to a swift and thorough police response. Thank you for your continued cooperation and vigilance,” the spokesperson concluded.