Parish council produces calendar for the first time, with proceeds supporting Lavinia Norfolk Centre

Angmering Parish Council has produced a calendar for the first time, celebrating the village and the people who live there

​​Angmering Parish Council has produced a calendar for the first time, celebrating the village and the people who live there.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The calendar is priced at £5 and all proceeds will go to the council's charity of the year, the Lavinia Norfolk Centre at The Angmering School.

Rachael Wilkes, administrator, said: "We ran a competition earlier in the year for Angmering residents to send us in a photograph of Angmering, people or place, the final 12 selected by a panel of judges had their picture included in the calendar."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said the standard of entries was very high, which made selecting the final 12 photographs an extremely difficult task for the judging panel.

The calendar first went on sale at Angmering Revealed in September and is now available to buy at the parish council office in The Square.