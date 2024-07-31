Parish council 'saddened' by death of much-loved East Wittering community warden

Image: Chichester District Council.

East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Councils have paid tribute to a community warden, following the announcement of his death yesterday (July 30).

Drew Allardice, a community warden described by friends as ‘larger than life’ worked in East Wittering and Bracklesham Bay for 15 years, supporting vulnerable members of the community and using his close ties to residents to assist police investigations. He died on Monday, July 29, after a short battle with illness, leaving a devastated community behind.

Paying tribute to Mr Allardice, a spokesperson for East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council said: “(Drew) He has dedicated 15 years of service to the villages of East Wittering and Bracklesham and we know this news has saddened the whole community.

"We are aware that people would like to see something by way of a tribute to him and plans had already been discussed for something that would have marked his retirement. We are liaising with his family regarding this and once plans have been finalised we will let people know.”

Mr Allardice, who had worked as a community warden since the scheme was founded in 2005 and spent 15 years working in East Wittering, did not want a funeral, but the parish council said his family have since given permission to a community-based celebration of his life, which will take place in due course, with the assistance of the parish council.

"Please respect Drew's family at this time and they are aware that the community have a great fondness and love of Drew but we must allow them time to deal with their loss,” the spokesperson continued.

“We have placed a book of condolence in the entrance of Bracklesham Barn for people that wish to come and leave a message for his family.

"On behalf of East Wittering and Bracklesham Parish Council, we thank everyone for the outpouring of love shown and hope that this gives his family some comfort.