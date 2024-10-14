A meeting about the future of Park Centre in Burgess Hill is taking place next week.

“You might have observed the installation of Heras fencing or noticed other activities taking place, and we are eager to keep you informed about these changes and introduce ourselves to those who may not know us yet. For many, Park Centre has been a cornerstone of community life, offering a space for connection, growth, and shared experiences. As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we are excited to share our vision for the centre’s future and discuss the enhancements that we have planned.”