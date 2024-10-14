Park Centre in Burgess Hill: public meeting about future of cherished community hub

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:41 BST
A meeting about the future of Park Centre in Burgess Hill is taking place next week.

The event will be Tuesday, October 22, 7pm-8pm, at Burgess Hill Academy.

A spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to extend an invitation to the community to join us for a special event where we will unveil the exciting developments happening at Park Centre.

A public meeting about the future of Park Centre in Burgess Hill is set to take place on Tuesday, October 22, at Burgess Hill Academy. Photo: Google Street ViewA public meeting about the future of Park Centre in Burgess Hill is set to take place on Tuesday, October 22, at Burgess Hill Academy. Photo: Google Street View
A public meeting about the future of Park Centre in Burgess Hill is set to take place on Tuesday, October 22, at Burgess Hill Academy. Photo: Google Street View

“You might have observed the installation of Heras fencing or noticed other activities taking place, and we are eager to keep you informed about these changes and introduce ourselves to those who may not know us yet. For many, Park Centre has been a cornerstone of community life, offering a space for connection, growth, and shared experiences. As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we are excited to share our vision for the centre’s future and discuss the enhancements that we have planned.”

They said: “We warmly welcome your input and involvement.”

