Park Centre in Burgess Hill: public meeting about future of cherished community hub
The event will be Tuesday, October 22, 7pm-8pm, at Burgess Hill Academy.
A spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to extend an invitation to the community to join us for a special event where we will unveil the exciting developments happening at Park Centre.
“You might have observed the installation of Heras fencing or noticed other activities taking place, and we are eager to keep you informed about these changes and introduce ourselves to those who may not know us yet. For many, Park Centre has been a cornerstone of community life, offering a space for connection, growth, and shared experiences. As we embark on the next chapter of our journey, we are excited to share our vision for the centre’s future and discuss the enhancements that we have planned.”
They said: “We warmly welcome your input and involvement.”