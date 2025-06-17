Parking fines at Horsham supermarket causing 'stress and annoyance'

A parking system at a Horsham supermarket is being blamed for causing customers ‘stress and annoyance.’

The system was introduced at Sainsbury’s store in Worthing Road, Horsham, in June last year when shoppers were told they could park for free for up to two hours if they spent £10 or more in the supermarket.

Customers are required to scan their till receipts at parking machines outside the store as proof of purchase before leaving the car park. But many have complained at receiving parking fines, despite obeying the ‘rules.’ And some say they now shop elsewhere because of the fear of being wrongly fined.

Many have taken to social media to share their views. One shopper said: “Just received a parking fine from Euro Car Parks for allegedly not scanning my till receipt in Sainsbury's car park. So very annoying as I am meticulous in making sure I do this.

Customers at Sainsbury's store in Worthing Road, Horsham, say they are being wrongly fined for parking there

"A couple of my friends have stopped shopping in Sainsburys as they have had problems with the parking system. When it was first implemented you could get a receipt but they no longer provide this. I cannot take the risk of this happening again so will be shopping elsewhere.”

Another said: “I rarely go to Sainsbury’s now because of having to do this! Who needs all that stress?” And another added: “I'm surprised Sainsbury's haven't sorted something out, this is losing them customers.”

Others pointed out that they had taken their receipts to the store’s customer service desk after wrongly receiving fines and the fines had been cancelled. Another shopper advised others: “If you have spent the money in Sainsbury's, show your receipt or maybe bank statement and they should cancel it. If I go there I take a photo of the parking meter. I tend not to go now due to the parking as I’m too worried about it.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “To help make sure our customers can find a parking space when they need one, we have a voucher validation system at our Horsham store, which is detailed on signs throughout the car park.

"Customer feedback is important to us and if a customer believes they have incorrectly received a fine, our parking operator will review these appeals to put them right.”

They also pointed out that customers popping into the Horsham store for 20 minutes or less could park for free. “If customers are staying longer, there is a £10 minimum spend which will give our customers two hours.

"If the validation process isn’t followed, signage explains that fines may be issued.”