Parking should be no problem if a proposed 116-bedroom Premier Inn hotel is approved on Bognor Regis seafront, it was revealed at a public consultation yesterday (March 08).

Parking was one of the main concerns for residents when the hotel, which should occupy a space on the corner of Clarence Road and The Esplanade, was announced last year.

There were fears that, with over one hundred guests driving in and parking their cars, there may not be room for both them and the residents, but market research by bosses at Whitbread suggests this won’t be an issue.

“We want to reduce the impact of people travelling to the hotel,” a sign revealed at the consultation reads. To that end, designers have pointed out that there are five bus stops within short walk for local journeys, that the railway station is just eight minutes away, and most shops and amenities are a short walk from the hotel into the town centre. They also plan to introduce a ‘travel plan’ for guests to improve sustainability.

An artist's impression of the final building.

The main parking site for hotel users will be the nearby Regis Centre Car Park, designers have said, and contemporary ticket sales suggest there should be capacity in the Regis Centre year round- even if all 116 bedrooms are booked, which they often won’t be.

On top of this, data suggests the highest demand for parking from hotel users will be in the evening and overnight – when demand from residents and town centre shoppers is at its lowest point.

Provisions have also been made to ensure deliveries – which are anticipated to occur twice daily – are as unobtrusive as possible. They say a delivery bay will be installed on Clarence Road, and that delivery and service vehicles will not enter the car park. Instead, they will be managed to reduce the impact on the hotel itself and local road networks.

The public consultation period will continue until March 22 and the final plans will be submitted to Arun District Council in April. A final decision is expected this Summer and, if approved, work should start early next year, with completion currently set for mid 2025.

To submit feedback, email [email protected]