Parking payment problems in Mid Sussex: pay-and-display glitch linked to national issue, says council

Mid Sussex District Council has warned drivers that there are problems with pay-and-display parking machines in the district.

By Lawrence Smith
4 hours ago

The council put a message out on Twitter on Monday, February 6, saying that the problems started on Friday, February 3.

The message said: “This is a national issue linked to card servers. Please email [email protected] if you experienced issues with payments.”

The council recommended on Facebook that people could use MiPermit, cash or chip and pin as an alternative while the issue is ‘investigated as a priority’.

Mid Sussex District Council said there are problems with pay-and-display parking machines in the district that are linked a national issue with card servers. Picture: Google Street View
