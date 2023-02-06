Parking payment problems in Mid Sussex: pay-and-display glitch linked to national issue, says council
Mid Sussex District Council has warned drivers that there are problems with pay-and-display parking machines in the district.
By Lawrence Smith
4 hours ago
The council put a message out on Twitter on Monday, February 6, saying that the problems started on Friday, February 3.
The message said: “This is a national issue linked to card servers. Please email [email protected] if you experienced issues with payments.”
The council recommended on Facebook that people could use MiPermit, cash or chip and pin as an alternative while the issue is ‘investigated as a priority’.