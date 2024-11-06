Part of A29 blocked in West Sussex following three car crash

By Connor Gormley
Published 6th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 8th Nov 2024, 07:20 BST
Your morning traffic update for Wednesday November 06, 2024.

The A29 on Bury Hill is blocked both ways at London Road to Westburton Lane this morning (November 06), following a crash involving three vehicles, with slow traffic reported in the area as a result, reports on the AA route planner suggest.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police attended a three vehicle collision on the A29 at Bury just before 6.45am on Wednesday 6 November. Two cars and a van were involved, with one driver, a man, taken to hospital with a leg injury.”

