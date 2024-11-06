Part of A29 blocked in West Sussex following three car crash
Your morning traffic update for Wednesday November 06, 2024.
The A29 on Bury Hill is blocked both ways at London Road to Westburton Lane this morning (November 06), following a crash involving three vehicles, with slow traffic reported in the area as a result, reports on the AA route planner suggest.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police attended a three vehicle collision on the A29 at Bury just before 6.45am on Wednesday 6 November. Two cars and a van were involved, with one driver, a man, taken to hospital with a leg injury.”