Part of Hastings hit by power cut

Part of Hastings has been hit by a power cut today (Wednesday, October 12).

By Richard Gladstone
5 minutes ago

UK Power Networks said properties in the TN34 2 area have been affected.

It added that the power cut was reported just after 11.45am.

On its website, UK Power Networks said: “A fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area, we may have to dig up the road to carry out repairs.”

A power cut has affected parts of Hastings

The company estimates power will be restored by 4.30pm. It said more than 60 homes have been affected.

