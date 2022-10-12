Part of Hastings hit by power cut
Part of Hastings has been hit by a power cut today (Wednesday, October 12).
UK Power Networks said properties in the TN34 2 area have been affected.
It added that the power cut was reported just after 11.45am.
On its website, UK Power Networks said: “A fault has occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area, we may have to dig up the road to carry out repairs.”
The company estimates power will be restored by 4.30pm. It said more than 60 homes have been affected.