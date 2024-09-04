Part of a Sussex village sports hall has been converted into a council office.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upper Beeding Parish Council has moved into the village’s sports hall at Memorial Fields in the village High Street and is now seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council for the change of use of part of the building’s first floor.

In a statement to planners, the parish council says it has failed to find any other suitable location for its clerk’s office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upper Beeding village sports hall

It says the sports hall area now being used as the clerk’s office “was not fully used and its location within the village and all surrounding amenities makes the site ideal for the parish council to operate from.”

It says existing toilets and a kitchenette would be shared by both the sports hall and parish council.