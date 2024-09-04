Part of Sussex village sports hall converted into council office
Upper Beeding Parish Council has moved into the village’s sports hall at Memorial Fields in the village High Street and is now seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council for the change of use of part of the building’s first floor.
In a statement to planners, the parish council says it has failed to find any other suitable location for its clerk’s office.
It says the sports hall area now being used as the clerk’s office “was not fully used and its location within the village and all surrounding amenities makes the site ideal for the parish council to operate from.”
It says existing toilets and a kitchenette would be shared by both the sports hall and parish council.
