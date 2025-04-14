Partial demolition of historic Midhurst building damaged in Angel Inn fire approved

The building has been falling apart for two years.

The partial demolition of a historic building in Midhurst, which was significantly damaged during The Angel Inn fire in 2023, has been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA)

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II listed building, on North Street, is best known locally as the Tuck Shop or the Olive and Vine or Blown Away, was first listed in 1992 when inspectors dated some of the building’s timber framing all the way back to the 16th century, with some further insertions dating to the 17th.

The building was seriously damaged in 2023, when the adjoining Angel Inn caught fire, meaning it has been vacant, disused and crumbling since 2023, with no firm plans to rebuild. A cover letter submitted alongside the initial plans in February this year, suggested a controlled demolition of the site, while preserving the facade and some of the historic timber framing, in order to clear the way for future projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“it has become apparent if our building is left in its current state of disrepair there will inevitably be a collapse at some point in the future. In order to protect the façade of the building from an uncontrolled collapse and to make it safe to inspect the wall painting on the ground floor,” the cover letter reads.

As well as protecting the public and neighbouring properties from a potentially catastrophic collapse, the now-approved demolition will also help preserve and protect a historically significant painted wall trapped within the debris.

"Assuming it has survived, the wall painting is situated on the ground floor in the heart of the property,” the report says. “The two storeys on the building above here have completely collapsed so there is no way of safely accessing the painting for recovery or restoration. By demolishing the building carefully and by hand in the area of the painting we would give it the best chance of survival in the future. If the building were to collapse then the chances are much higher that the painting would be destroyed.”

Concerns were also raised about the building’s central chimney stack, which contributes to the former tuck shop’s overriding historical character, and councillors have asked that it – alongside other historic material worth preserving – be retained in situ and protected from demolition where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals were widely supported by a range of local bodies, including Midhurst Town Council and Easebourne Parish Council, and officers at the SDNPA made clear that damage done to the historical character of the building was acceptable, given the danger posed by the structure in its current form, and damage already dealt by the fire.

“Whilst the proposed works will result in further harm to the Listed Building (...) this harm is outweighed by securing the long-term retention of the front façade and, where possible, those elements that can be salvaged and reused and by improving the appearance of the Listed Building and preventing further deterioration of its condition,” reads the council’s decision report.

When it takes place, the demolition will be the first works undertaken on the site since the Angel Inn fire two years ago. Owners of both sites have, thus far, made no plans to repair the buildings, which continue to deteriorate.

To find out more, search for SDNP/25/00672/LIS on the SDNPA planning portal.