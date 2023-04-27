A series of road works are planned for the A27 near Chichester – the full details are below:
- The A27 westbound exit slip to the A259 will be closed from 20:00 on 27 April 2023 to 06:00 on 28 April 2023 for road works.
- The A27 westbound between the A259 near Emsworth and the junction with the A3023 will be closed from 20:00 on 27 April 2023 to 06:00 on 28 April 2023. for roadworks.
- The A27 Eastbound between the A285 near Chichester east and the A29 near Bognor Regis west will be closed between 20:00 and 06:00 from 27 April 2023 to 29 April 2023
To find out more, visit trafficengland.com