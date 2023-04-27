Edit Account-Sign Out
Parts of A27 will be closed as road works scheduled

Parts of the A27 will be closed in the weeks to come as road and maintenance works take place across the highway, National Highways has revealed.

By Connor Gormley
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:13 BST
Traffic newsTraffic news
Traffic news

A series of road works are planned for the A27 near Chichester – the full details are below:

  • The A27 westbound exit slip to the A259 will be closed from 20:00 on 27 April 2023 to 06:00 on 28 April 2023 for road works.
  • The A27 westbound between the A259 near Emsworth and the junction with the A3023 will be closed from 20:00 on 27 April 2023 to 06:00 on 28 April 2023. for roadworks.
  • The A27 Eastbound between the A285 near Chichester east and the A29 near Bognor Regis west will be closed between 20:00 and 06:00 from 27 April 2023 to 29 April 2023
To find out more, visit trafficengland.com

