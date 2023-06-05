Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Party in the Park in photos: Burgess Hill event draws large crowd for triumphant tenth anniversary

Party in the Park held its triumphant tenth anniversary event in Burgess Hill at the weekend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:28 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:36 BST

Families flocked to the free all-day festival in St John’s Park on Saturday, June 3, which started at 11.30am and ran until 8pm.

The organisers said: “A massive thank you to all of you that came along to our little Party.”

The event, which raised money for the Burgess Hill Lions Club, featured live music from a variety of acts including: Xeo B, Follow the Pink Guitar, Sydney Rutherford, Band Of Dads, Lease Of Life, Cool Britannia, 3 Times 7, Louder Than 10 and Brent Yeomans.

There was an ice cream van too and Burgess Hill Bonfire Society was there to offer a hog roast and barbecue with vegan options. The Burgess Hill 7th Scouts also offered doughnuts and hot drinks.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Lease Of Life at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3

1. Party in the Park

Lease Of Life at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3 Photo: Party in the Park

Pink Guitar at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3

2. Party in the Park

Pink Guitar at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3 Photo: Party in the Park

Brent Yeomans at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3

3. Party in the Park

Brent Yeomans at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3 Photo: Party in the Park

3 Times 7 at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3

4. Party in the Park

3 Times 7 at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3 Photo: Party in the Park

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Burgess Hill