Party in the Park held its triumphant tenth anniversary event in Burgess Hill at the weekend.

Families flocked to the free all-day festival in St John’s Park on Saturday, June 3, which started at 11.30am and ran until 8pm.

The organisers said: “A massive thank you to all of you that came along to our little Party.”

The event, which raised money for the Burgess Hill Lions Club, featured live music from a variety of acts including: Xeo B, Follow the Pink Guitar, Sydney Rutherford, Band Of Dads, Lease Of Life, Cool Britannia, 3 Times 7, Louder Than 10 and Brent Yeomans.

There was an ice cream van too and Burgess Hill Bonfire Society was there to offer a hog roast and barbecue with vegan options. The Burgess Hill 7th Scouts also offered doughnuts and hot drinks.

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

1 . Party in the Park Lease Of Life at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3 Photo: Party in the Park

2 . Party in the Park Pink Guitar at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3 Photo: Party in the Park

3 . Party in the Park Brent Yeomans at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3 Photo: Party in the Park

4 . Party in the Park 3 Times 7 at Party in the Park in Burgess Hill on Saturday, June 3 Photo: Party in the Park

Next Page Page 1 of 3