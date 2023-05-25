Burgess Hill’s Party in the Park is back this year, offering a fun and free community event with local bands and entertainment.

The party takes place on Saturday, June 3, from 12pm to 8pm at St John’s Park and will be raising money for the Burgess Hill Lions Club.

Burgess Hill Bonfire Society are also running a barbecue.

This year is the tenth anniversary of the event and organisers are hoping it will be bigger and better than ever.

The bands lined up include Small Talk, Cool Britania, Louder than 10, Band of Dads and Follow the Pink Guitar. The event also features Xoe B, Sydney Rutherford, Lease of Life, 3 Times 7 and Brent Yeomans.