NationalWorldTV
Party in the Park returns: Burgess Hill event offers free fun with live music and entertainment

Burgess Hill’s Party in the Park is back this year, offering a fun and free community event with local bands and entertainment.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 25th May 2023, 12:58 BST

The party takes place on Saturday, June 3, from 12pm to 8pm at St John’s Park and will be raising money for the Burgess Hill Lions Club.

Burgess Hill Bonfire Society are also running a barbecue.

Burgess Hill's Party in the Park takes place on Saturday, June 3, from 12pm to 8pm at St John's Park
Burgess Hill's Party in the Park takes place on Saturday, June 3, from 12pm to 8pm at St John's Park
This year is the tenth anniversary of the event and organisers are hoping it will be bigger and better than ever.

The bands lined up include Small Talk, Cool Britania, Louder than 10, Band of Dads and Follow the Pink Guitar. The event also features Xoe B, Sydney Rutherford, Lease of Life, 3 Times 7 and Brent Yeomans.

People can find out more about this year’s Party in the Park at www.facebook.com/partyintheparkpage. For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

