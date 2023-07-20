Pashley Down School bids fond farewell to headteacher

A fond farewell was bid to Pashley Down Infant School's Headteacher Heather Godding this week.

She has been at Pashley for eight years, with the last five years as Headteacher.

She said: "I have been truly spoilt with words, flowers, cards and gifts from staff, governors, children and families. It has been an absolute privilege to lead Pashley. The children have been absolutely awesome."

Mrs Godding has previously been a teacher across different schools in Eastbourne and over her career has taught and inspired hundreds of children.

Mrs Godding opening her 'Heather' garden.

She is well known for her high energy and fun assemblies and the Pashley team didn't disappoint. For her leaving assembly they held their very own version of the Masked Singer to the delight of Mrs Godding and the children.

The Friends of Pashley and families also funded a special 'Heather' garden which Mrs Godding opened on her last day.